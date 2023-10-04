Pundit says Arsenal’s result vs Manchester City now depends on £30m star after Saka blow

Anton Ferdinand has suggested that Martin Odegaard will decide Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City this weekend with Rodri and Bukayo Saka potentially out of the game.

Ferdinand was speaking on FIVE ahead of the mouthwatering clash between the two sides who battled it out for the Premier League title last season.

Arsenal have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the game. Bukayo Saka had to be replaced during the first-half of their Champions League tie with Lens on Tuesday due to injury.

Photo by Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta suggested afterwards – in comments reported by Football London – that it is a muscle problem. And thus, there is a real concern that the 22-year-old will be unavailable for Sunday’s clash with Manchester City.

Anton Ferdinand tips Martin Odegaard to have a big say when Arsenal face Manchester City

It has come at a terrible time for the Gunners. But City are dealing with issues of their own. Rodri is suspended for the contest after being sent off against Nottingham Forest. And they missed him against Wolves, dropping points for the first time this season.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Anton Ferdinand is not entirely convinced that Saka will indeed miss out against the Cityzens. But if he is sidelined, he insisted that Martin Odegaard has to be the game-changer.

“I think Arteta could be playing mind games. I think he could be playing mind games potentially. If he isn’t and Saka’s out, it’s a massive blow for Arsenal,” he told FIVE.

“However, this game depends on how Odegaard plays I think. With not having Rodri, captain Odegaard has to step up.”

Captain fantastic to step up again?

Odegaard has been an outstanding captain for Arsenal over the last 12 months. And he will be relishing the chance to lead them into this game.

The £30 million man has produced some massive performances to drag Arsenal out of some difficult situations. His performance away at Newcastle United last season will be remembered for a long, long time.

If he can make a decisive impact in Arsenal’s game against Manchester City this weekend, it will be a huge statement of intent.

And who knows, perhaps a positive result for Arsenal on Sunday could have massive implications as the title race starts to gain just a little bit of momentum.