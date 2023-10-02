Pundit says Arsenal player’s been so much better so far than £47m Manchester United star

Shaka Hislop has suggested that he would comfortably say that David Raya has had a better start to the season with Arsenal than Andre Onana has had with Manchester United.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN after being asked about which of the two goalkeepers has enjoyed a better time at the beginning of this campaign.

David Raya was a surprise target for Arsenal in the summer. The Spaniard came in at a time when Aaron Ramsdale appeared to be nailed on as the undisputed number one at the Emirates.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Andre Onana meanwhile, joined Manchester United for £47 million as David De Gea headed through the Old Trafford exit. It appeared to be a coup for Erik ten Hag’s side, with the Cameroonian largely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

Hislop says David Raya has had a better season than Andre Onana

Onana went straight into the United team. However, it has not been plain-sailing for the former Ajax man. He has made some big mistakes. And he has not been particularly convincing since the move.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Raya has now seemingly found himself as Arsenal’s first-choice, having started four of the last five games, including their Champions League opener and the North London derby. And with that, Hislop did not hesitate when asked which goalkeeper has had the better season.

“Raya,” he told ESPN. “Onana’s started slowly for Manchester United. I don’t think that’s all his fault at all.

“Raya’s started on the bench for Arsenal, has found himself in the starting XI and I don’t think he’s done anything wrong in all honesty. It’s been a solid start from him so that was easy.”

It is no surprise that Hislop opted for Raya. Perhaps his position is more precarious given that he has Ramsdale waiting in the wings. And Mikel Arteta is yet to confirm publicly that Arsenal have a number one goalkeeper. So perhaps the pair could switch around again soon.

However, there was clearly a reason Arteta wanted Raya to come in. It was not a move many Arsenal fans would have been calling for before the links emerged. And actually, plenty seemed to throw their support behind Ramsdale when the speculation did start.

At the very least, Arteta wanted more from Ramsdale. He would not have signed someone of Raya’s calibre otherwise.

But the Daily Mail reported that there is a growing feeling Raya is Arteta’s preferred option. And recent evidence suggests that that is indeed the case.

But it will certainly be a debate to revisit come the end of the season.