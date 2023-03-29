Pundit says Arsenal might sell ‘incredible’ player and then buy him back later on











Kevin Campbell has shared what he thinks Arsenal should do with Folarin Balogun, and he’s put forward a very interesting idea.

Indeed, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell has stated that Arsenal could sell the ‘incredible’ player while inserting a buy-back clause to bring him back at a later date.

Buy-back clauses are often used by big clubs when selling their young stars. Manchester City have famously done it with the likes of Romeo Lavia and Pedro Porro, while Chelsea have done it with Tammy Abraham.

According to Campbell, Arsenal would be wise to do the same with Balogun.

Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images

Sell Balogun with a buy-back clause

Campbell gave his verdict on this summer’s decision.

“The perfect scenario for us is this. Eddie will stay, he’s just signed his new deal. Balogun, speak to Balogun and find out what his people want to do. If he wants to stay you can have a look at him and then find out. I think what the club could do is to sell him on with a buy-back clause. Sell him on with a buy-back clause knowing that you’re going to get Osimhen or something like that, someone significant,” Campbell said.

Not a bad idea

This really isn’t a bad idea for Arsenal.

Balogun is a fantastic young striker, and he could go on to be a superstar, but at the same time, he’d be third-choice at the Emirates and the Gunners’ transfer coffers would be boosted by some big sales.

Indeed, it’s been a little while since Arsenal sold a player for massive money. Alex Iwobi was their last player sale worth over £30m, and with big plans this summer, they will need to raise as much cash as possible.

Sell Balogun for big money now and bring him back in a few years if he fulfils his potential. It sounds like a no-lose situation.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

