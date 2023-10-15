Pundit says £60m Tottenham star is ‘vulnerable’ and needs replacing for title challenge

Tottenham are right in the mix in terms of the title at the moment as Ange Postecoglou continues to impress as manager.

The new Spurs boss has made a huge impression on things since arriving from Celtic and after losing Harry Kane, deserves a large amount of credit for the way he’s handled things.

However, speaking on TalkSPORT today, Tony Cascarino feels that Spurs will need to get someone better than Richarlison if they are to compete after Christmas.

Pundit says Tottenham need better than Richarlison

Speaking alongside Natalie Sawyer this morning, Cascarino said he feels that the Brazilian is the vulnerable player in the current Tottenham squad.

“I think they can be (in the title race) if they can hang in there until Christmas and then make a signing that adds even more to their forward line. I think it’s inevitable. Unless Richarlison finds a period to his game that’s much improved and takes him to a different level. He’s the one that’s vulernable in that forward line where you’re thinking there has to be more from him,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pressure is on

As if the pressure of taking over from Harry Kane wasn’t enough, the fact Richarlison hasn’t hit any sort of form has made things even harder for him.

The Brazilian is clearly a talented forward player and you don’t get to be Brazil’s number nine without doing something right.

But Cascarino is right here. If Tottenham are to progress and keep in contention, then they’ll need a striker in the squad who can bag the goals.

At the moment, Richarlison is not that man and come January, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new forward snapped up by Daniel Levy.