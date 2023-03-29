Pundit says £50m Chelsea star would get into Arsenal side











Mason Mount has been told that he would get really good game-time if he decided to make a move to Arsenal.

That is the view of talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy, who suggested that almost any team in the Premier League would benefit from having the Chelsea star.

Mason Mount could well be on the move this summer. His contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season. And according to The Times, talks over a new deal are at a stalemate.

The report noted that a host of Premier League sides, including Liverpool, are monitoring the 24-year-old. And Chelsea would want at least £50 million if they decided to sell Mount at the end of the season.

Murphy thinks Mount would play at Arsenal

Mount is unquestionably an outstanding talent. However, his form has dipped this term. He has only scored three goals and contributed two assists for the Blues in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, Murphy believes that he will have a host of suitors this summer – and suggested that he would do a job at the Emirates if Arsenal decided to make a move.

“In terms of Mount, if you’re talking from a footballing perspective, which is where I’m at on it, I think he gets in Liverpool’s team, I think he gets in United’s team, I think he’d get really good game-time at Arsenal depending on how Xhaka and Partey stay fit. He could play in the attacking midfield role, play wide,” he told talkSPORT.

It would be a surprise if Arsenal made a move for Mason Mount this summer. Of course, the Gunners have been willing to sign players from Chelsea in recent years, with the likes of Petr Cech, David Luiz, Willian, and Jorginho amongst those to make the move between the two clubs.

And Mount is a superb player on his day. Arsenal will also surely be back in the Champions League next year. So they need to strengthen their ranks.

However, they have amazing depth in attack. Leandro Trossard has been a superb signing. And Emile Smith Rowe is really struggling for any significant game-time this season.

Arsenal have spent money in recent years. However, £50 million would be a significant outlay for a position where they already have plenty of options.

Perhaps the situation could change by the time the summer arrives. But as things stand, it seems that it would be a real surprise if Mount ended up seriously coming onto Arsenal’s radar.