Pundit says 45-year-old should've got Spurs job instead of Antonio Conte











Eddie Howe would have been the perfect choice for Tottenham Hotspur before they appointed Antonio Conte – but did not stand a chance of getting the gig because of the culture of the club.

That is the view of Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, who were speaking on NBC Sports’ The 2 Robbies podcast following Spurs’ emphatic loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The result put paid to the idea that Cristian Stellini could steady the Spurs ship until the summer. And it saw Tottenham find a new low to drop to after a turbulent spell.

Howe would have been perfect for Tottenham

The game was particularly significant because it emphatically highlighted the contrasting directions Tottenham and Newcastle are heading in.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It is remarkable to think that Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe were appointed just six days apart at Spurs and Newcastle respectively. Conte’s appointment felt like a game-changer for a Tottenham side which had not been able to clear that final hurdle under Mauricio Pochettino or Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle turning to Howe meanwhile, seemed an underwhelming choice. The Magpies were in contention to be relegated under their new owners. And Howe’s time at Bournemouth had ended in disappointing fashion.

But only one of the two coaches remain in those roles. And there is absolutely no question which manager did the better job.

Of course, Tottenham are now, once again, looking for another manager. Howe meanwhile, is threatening to guide Newcastle into the Champions League in his first full season.

Earle and Mustoe were reflecting on Spurs’ loss at St James’ Park. And the former Wimbledon man suggested that the problem at Tottenham is made clear from the fact that Howe would have never got the Spurs job before Conte.

“There’s a cultural thing that’s wrong,” Earle told The 2 Robbies. “My reason for saying that is, take out Eddie Howe’s body of work at Newcastle. Eddie Howe had been at Bournemouth, and he left the football club when they went down. He’s been out of work for 18 months. And then, the Tottenham job comes up. Let me tell you that Eddie Howe would never get the Tottenham job, culturally. Not big enough, not enough stardust, not done things in Europe. Not won this, not won that.

“He’d have been brilliant for them,” Mustoe replied.

“Look at what he’s done at a football club of a similar size, with the right culture, the right players,” Earle added.

In fairness to Tottenham, appointing Eddie Howe after Nuno Espirito Santo’s tenure would have been a real gamble. Nuno arrived at Spurs after his stint with Wolves had really run its course.

And that is similar to what happened at Bournemouth with Howe. It must also be said that Tottenham fans would not have known that Conte would not work out had they turned to Howe.

However, Howe has long been considered a very fine coach. And he has previously been linked with some very high-profile jobs during his career.

Based on the work he has done at Newcastle, Howe would have definitely been a much better choice for Tottenham than Conte.