Pundit says 28-year-old Arsenal star often deserves to start ahead of £45m teammate

Robbie Mustoe has suggested that he really likes Leandro Trossard, and claimed that he would play him as the striker instead of Gabriel Jesus from time to time.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after the Belgian scored the equaliser which gave Arsenal a point from their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Leandro Trossard has proved to be an absolutely inspired signing for Arsenal. He was perhaps not the player Gunners fans were hoping to see signed in the January transfer window.

But the 28-year-old now has scored five goals and contributed 11 assists in 30 games for Arsenal in all competitions.

Leandro Trossard deserves to start more often for Arsenal

It was always going to take a special player to put pressure on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. But Trossard has done exactly that.

Robbie Mustoe believes that the time has come for Trossard to start a lot more – and he suggested that Gabriel Jesus should be the player to make way.

“I just really like Trossard,” he told The 2 Robbies. “I’d sooner rather have him in the side than, well I guess when you’ve got Martinelli, Jesus and Saka, that probably is your front three.

“Though I’ve got to say I would, at times, play Trossard instead of Jesus up front. I think Trossard has more creative production about him than Jesus. That’s just my personal take on that.”

Mikel Arteta faces a dilemma

Mustoe’s comments highlight the problem Mikel Arteta has. He is about to back Trossard to come into the side. But then, he cannot find an obvious way to fit him into the team.

You are never going to drop Bukayo Saka unless he is being rested or has an injury. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli is not far away from having just as strong a grip on his place in the side.

Gabriel Jesus was a game-changing signing following his £45 million move to the Emirates. But he has also come in for criticism for not being prolific enough.

Trossard has actually now scored one more than Jesus in the early stages of this campaign. So perhaps it is the Brazilian who should be looking over his shoulder a little and coming under pressure for his place in the side from the January signing.