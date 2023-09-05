Pundit says 26-year-old Tottenham player ‘looks happy’ under Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur fans are loving life right now, with their club sitting second in the Premier League table.

Spurs brought in Ange Postecoglou as their new manager and bolstered their ranks considerably over the summer.

So far, so good from Tottenham, who have won three and drawn one of their opening four Premier League games so far.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spurs’ new signings have done well for the most part, with James Maddison very much the standout.

The £170,000-a-week playmaker has registered an impressive two goals and two assists in Spurs’ first four Premier League games.

Glenn Murray, speaking on Optus Sport, has waxed lyrical about Maddison, suggesting he’s a maverick and an entertainer.

The pundit also noted how “happy” the 26-year-old looks at Spurs as he makes the team tick.

“They’ve always had mavericks in their team,” said Murray.

“They’ve always warmed to entertainers and James Maddison in the middle is just making them tick.

“He looks happy that he’s at a big football club and he is ultimately making them tick.”

Our view

At Leicester, Maddison made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders playing outside one of the conventional big clubs.

Even last season, when the Foxes were struggling, he still emerged from their relegation-doomed campaign with a lot of credit.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Now, Maddison is at a club surrounded by world-class talent and managed by a coach who is also making waves at N17.

The £40million man is a joy to watch and hopefully he can keep up the good work, along with his colleagues.

If that happens, Tottenham could be in line for a very fruitful season indeed.