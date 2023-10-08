Pundit says 23-year-old Arsenal player is just too lightweight to start against Manchester City

Danny Murphy believes that Fabio Vieira may be too lightweight to start for Arsenal against Manchester City in their massive Premier League clash today.

Murphy was speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the huge game at the Emirates, which gives Mikel Arteta’s men the chance to go top of the table heading into the international break.

Fabio Vieira could be in contention to feature for the Gunners. Bukayo Saka had to taken off during the first-half of Arsenal’s Champions League tie with Lens in the week.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It was Vieira who got the chance to replace Saka in France. Unfortunately, it proved to be an underwhelming showing from the Portuguese – who has had a mixed time since moving to the Emirates a year ago.

He has shown glimpses. He was superb against Fulham at the start of this campaign, playing a key role in both of the Gunners’ goals on that occasion.

Danny Murphy thinks Fabio Vieira may be too lightweight to start for Arsenal

But with Manchester City clearly on another level, Danny Murphy believes that Vieira is not the right player to replace Saka if a change is needed.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

“There are injury concerns over Bukayo Saka. If he doesn’t make it, I’d put Gabriel Jesus on the right and Eddie Nketiah down the middle. City would be rushed into making passes,” he told the Daily Mail.

“When Fabio Vieira replaced Saka against Lens, it didn’t work and he wouldn’t be what I was looking for in a match as intense as this one. He is gifted but still relatively lightweight.”

Gunners boss has a dilemma

Mikel Arteta has relied so heavily on Saka in recent months that it is a gamble whoever he turns to. Gabriel Jesus proved at Manchester City that he is very comfortable in that wider role. And Reiss Nelson was excellent when he came on against Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

There is also an argument that Arteta should find a way to get Emile Smith Rowe in the team. He, of course, has been on a remarkable run without a league start.

So if he does turn to Vieira, it is imperative that he makes an impact. He has not lived up to expectations so far since moving to Arsenal.

But what better stage could there possibly be to finally launch your Arsenal career?