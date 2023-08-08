Kevin Campbell has raved about Arsenal new-boy Jurrien Timber ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.

The Gunners have made three excellent signings in this window already. Timber, of course, is one of them, and joining him at Arsenal are Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

The excitement around Rice and the intrigue about Havertz has probably overshadowed Timber a little bit. Campbell, however, thinks he’s an absolute star. Here’s what he said on The Highbury Squad.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kevin Campbell says Jurrien Timber will be ‘sensational’ for Arsenal

Arsenal signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £34 million last month (BBC).

The Dutchman is a hugely versatile player. He can play anywhere across the back four and also in midfield if required, and he seems to have won over Gunners supporters already.

After a very impressive pre-season, Timber started for Arsenal in the Community Shield against Manchester City on Sunday, and he was absolutely brilliant.

Campbell watched him play and was blown away.

When asked if Timber deserves to start now, Campbell said: “I just think he’s got some qualities that Zinchenko and Tierney don’t have. So, I think he has played his way into the first 11.

“And you know what? There’s going to be times where he doesn’t play, there’s going to be times where he probably relieves Ben White or there’s times where he’s sitting on the bench.

“But I think we’ve signed an absolute star in Timber honestly. I think he’s going to be a sensational player.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

TBR View:

Timber really does look at home at Arsenal, doesn’t he?

Both Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are the ones with Premier League experience, but the Dutchman has arguably settled in better than both of them combined.

Timber’s performance against Manchester City really was brilliant. He barely put a foot wrong at the back, was very composed on the ball and got forward brilliantly.

He really does look like a brilliant player, and the fact that he’s still only 22 means he will only get better in the coming years under Mikel Arteta.