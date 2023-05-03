Pundit raves about one Chelsea player despite 3-1 defeat at Arsenal











Chelsea suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League last night, but Thiago Silva once again managed to impress.

The Blues went to the Emirates to take on an Arsenal side that hadn’t won in their last four games. This was the best time to play them, but Chelsea were so disappointing.

Arsenal smashed three past them in the first half, and they could’ve easily extended their lead after the break. Thiago Silva saved them brilliantly in the 51st minute.

Pundit raves about Thiago Silva’s ‘classy’ clearance during Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal completely deserved to win the game last night.

The Gunners absolutely dominated Chelsea in the first half. Frank Lampard’s side looked lost before the break, but they were much better after they came out.

However, the first 15 minutes of the second half were still tricky. Arsenal were all over them and could’ve easily scored one or two more goals before the hour mark.

The biggest chance fell to Gabriel Magalhaes, whose header looked destined to go in. Thiago Silva, however, calmly cleared it off the line.

An amazed Andy Townsend, who was on commentary duty for Premier League Productions, said in the 51st minute: “It’s Thiago Silva that got back on the line, it’s Gabriel who makes the touch.

“Oh look, he takes a touch and then gets it away – how classy is that?! How good is that?!

“Look, it’s on his thigh and it’s so awkward there to get any distance when you clear it like that. Brilliant that is. That is incredible defending. Most people would throw themselves at that and might not get enough on it, he takes a touch and volleys it away – brilliant!”

TBR View:

Along with Noni Madueke, Thiago Silva was probably Chelsea’s best player last night.

The Brazilian has been the only shining light in what has otherwise been a very dull campaign. He’s the oldest player in the Premier League, but he’s still so, so good.

If Silva had made a meal out of his goal-line clearance yesterday, Arsenal would’ve been 4-0 up. The game could’ve gone in a completely different direction, and the Blues could’ve been humiliated.

Thankfully for them, it only ended 3-1, which is much more respectable.

