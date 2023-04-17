Pundit predicts how Son may react if Tottenham decide to sell Harry Kane











Son Heung-min may well be on the phone to his agent to try and secure a move if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That is according to Darren Ambrose, who told talkSPORT that he would not be shocked if the South Korean looked to leave if Harry Kane was on the move this summer.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

It would be little surprise if Kane did feel that he was being pushed towards the exit. Clearly, the striker loves Tottenham. He has recently become their all-time leading goalscorer. And you get the feeling that he would love to realise his career ambitions at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ambrose thinks Son may look to leave Tottenham if Kane goes

However, it is getting harder and harder to imagine Spurs providing him with that platform. The club seems to be in disarray right now. They have no permanent manager. It is not clear what direction they are going in on that front.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

They are throwing a top-four spot away. And another rebuilding job is on the cards this summer.

Ambrose insisted that he would now not blame Kane for leaving this summer. But he admitted that he would be concerned that letting Kane leave would have an impact on how the rest of the squad feel about their own futures.

“The problem then arises when I look at the likes of maybe Son – okay, maybe he’s on a bit of bad form – but most clubs would still take Son,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’ll be on the phone to his agent saying: ‘well, they’re not really progressing here anymore. Our best player’s leaving. See if anything can come up with me’. And you just start losing more players.”

Some clubs manage to find a way to move forward when their best player is sold. Ultimately, Kane’s departure would net Tottenham a huge fee that would help with a rebuild.

However, you could understand why Spurs fans may have no faith in the club to get such a rebuild right. And with that, some of the players may be wondering the same thing.

Son Heung-min has been an unbelievable signing at £22 million. But he is of a similar age to Kane. And of course, they have enjoyed one of the greatest partnerships the Premier League has seen.

Every player will have their own priorities when it comes to deciding their futures. Some may relish the chance to try and become the talisman if Kane leaves.

But there is no question that losing Kane will have a huge impact – in terms of the players who come in, as well as the players who potentially suddenly want out.