Pundit praises Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold when comparing him to Oleksandr Zinchenko

Pundit Don Hutchinson has praised Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold as he compared him with Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, with both moving into midfield of late.

The Premier League has massively evolved over recent years. We see defenders have to be much better at attacking, as well as defending. Now, some are moving into midfield.

Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best this season. It was great that he looked back to his best in the victory against Leeds on Monday. He was key as he picked up two assists.

We have seen a lot of players have fantastic seasons, including Zinchenko, but Hutchinson believes that Alexander-Arnold is better than the Arsenal star and John Stones – all of whom have played in midfield of late.

Don Hutchinson praises Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold

Many have been reacting to Liverpool thrashing Leeds 6-1 in the Premier League on Monday night, and this includes pundit Don Hutchinson.

Speaking on ESPN FC, via YouTube, Don Hutchinson said: “I thought he was a man of the match by a million miles. His passing range was incredible. You talk about John Stones, or Zinchenko playing in that role – Trent’s a far better passer than those two. He’s only behind KDB in terms of his passing range and his assists. Moving him into midfield might save Liverpool millions.”

We saw the Alexander-Arnold of old at Elland Road as manager Jurgen Klopp gave him a more attacking role. If the defender can keep these performances up then Liverpool have a good chance of finishing in a European spot.

The stats show how good the passing is of the 24 year old as he has managed 1.9 key passes a game in the league this season. He will be hoping to improve his assists tally of five in the division. If he does continue to excel in this position then Hutchinson is right when he suggests it could save Liverpool a lot of money. It costs a lot to sign a player with such great vision like Alexander-Arnold has.

Manchester City star John Stones and Zinchenko are both great defenders. They have also both been asked to play more attacking roles in the back line before. The Liverpool defender is definitely the best out of the three when at his best.

