Pundit Pat Bonner has heaped praise on Celtic defender Alistair Johnston during the Scottish Premiership match against Hearts.

The Hoops are miles clear at the top of the league and they have been great this season. The game was made easier by the fact that Hearts had a player sent off in the first half.

Celtic lost their defender Juranovic in January as he went to the Bundesliga. Alistair Johnston has come in to replace him and has performed well.

This season, the right-back has featured 13 times in the league and scored once. He has definitely been a surprise star and only signed for £3million.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Pundit Pat Bonner praises Alistair Johnston

With the defender impressing many, it is no shock to see the Celtic star praised by pundit Pat Bonner. Bonner was speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live during the Hearts clash and feels the Hoops aren’t missing Juranovic.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Bonner said: “(Alistair) Johnston has settled in so well. People talked about (Josip) Juranovic being a star player but Celtic haven’t missed him – that’s how well Johnston has done.”

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

With the Canadian still only 24, he could become a mainstay in this Celtic side for many years. No doubt many would have been worried when Juranovic left.

Despite this, Celtic fans will now feel like Johnston replacing Juranovic was the perfect signing.

