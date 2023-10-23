Pundit now says Mikel Arteta should drop 28-year-old after his latest Arsenal display

Robbie Mustoe believes Mikel Arteta should drop David Raya after his display for Arsenal at Chelsea over the weekend.

Mustoe has been speaking on The 2 Robbies Podcast and believes Mikel Arteta should give Aaron Ramsdale another chance between the sticks.

Much has been made of Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale over the past few weeks, with David Raya starting in every Premier League game since the 1-0 win at Everton last month.

The Spaniard has emerged as the favoured choice between the sticks but he put in an unconvincing display at Chelsea on Saturday.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Indeed, Raya was caught off his line by Mykhaylo Mudryk for Chelsea’s second goal of the game and he nearly presented Cole Palmer with an easy finish after a wayward pass.

Now, Robbie Mustoe has called for Arteta to stay true to his word and rotate his goalkeeper for the next game.

Mustoe says Arteta should drop Raya now

Speaking on his podcast, Mustoe explained why he thinks Raya should drop to the bench now.

“David Raya… If everything Mikel Arteta said and we’re to believe it, he should be out the side now,” the pundit said. “You’ve had a couple of circumstances and they’ve tried to play the ball out again, you gave it straight to the opponent who didn’t score in that situation.

“You can question whether his starting position was a little bit past the near post (for Mudryk’s goal). There’s been enough now given your player on the bench was so excellent last year and has done nothing wrong.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arteta has openly stated that he will rotate his goalkeepers throughout the season but he’s yet to take that approach in the Premier League.

Raya put in a shaky display on Saturday and despite the 1-0 win against Manchester City before the international break, he was involved in a couple of alarming moments in that game too.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard seems to be the preferred choice at this stage and it would be a surprise to see Arteta drop the 28-year-old after the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.