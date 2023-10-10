Pundit Eamon Dunphy has now suggested that Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was fortunate to be on the winning side against Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking on The Stand with Eamon Dunphy, the 78-year-old pundit and journalist was reflecting on the top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League.

Manchester City travelled to the Emirates looking to continue their fantastic recent record against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta had never beaten Pep Guardiola in the league as a manger and had to face his old mentor without Bukayo Saka available.

Man City were also missing two of their most important players Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne.

The Spanish midfielder’s absence has been harrowing for the treble winners, losing all three games he’s been suspended for.

Arteta had to make a few big calls when it came to his team selection on Sunday.

However, there didn’t seem to be any doubt that David Raya would be in between the sticks for Arsenal against Man City.

The £37,000-a-week goalkeeper had his least convincing performance in goal for the Gunners on Sunday.

He may be comfortable in possession, but Man City may feel they were unlucky not to catch him out on a couple of occasions.

Arsenal goalkeeper Raya struggles against Man City

Discussing the 28-year-old, John Giles said: “I’m not so sure about the goalkeeper situation, that’s a funny one. He seemed to say when he bought the goalkeeper that he would every second match [rotate them]. But that hasn’t happened, I think he’s playing all the time.”

Dunphy added: “[Aaron] Ramsdale is their other goalkeeper, I think he’s better.

“I thought the keeper had a nightmare yesterday, he got away with it, but he looked very nervous.”

Captain Martin Odegaard defended Raya from the Arsenal fans during the Man City game who could be heard moaning at him.

His indecision on the ball did create some nervousness around the stadium and Gary Neville admitted that Raya was all over the place at the start of the match.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to criticise a goalkeeper who has just kept a clean sheet against the best team in Europe.

He has William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes to thank for how they stifled Erling Haaland throughout the match.

In fact, he didn’t even face a shot in the final 30 minutes of the match.

All eyes will be on whether he retains his place in the side after the international break against Chelsea.