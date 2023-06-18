Pundit Tony Cascarino has suggested that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold could win the player of the tournament for England at next year’s European Championships.

Cascarino was speaking on TalkSPORT after a fantastic performance for England from the 24-year-old.

He played a fantastic through-ball to Bukayo Saka that was eventually bundled home by a Maltese defender for England’s opener.

Trent Alexander-Arnold then scored a stunning goal from outside the box to double the Three Lions’ lead.

The big talking point before kick-off came when the team sheet was released.

Alexander-Arnold was given another chance to impress for England, but wearing a very unfamiliar squad number.

The right-back was handed the number 10 shirt and filled the role brilliantly.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold is no stranger to playing in midfield with Liverpool and was tested in that position against Andorra for England in 2021.

That experiment didn’t quite go to plan but the 24-year-old now has a lot more experience in that role.

Cascarino believes the Liverpool star has a huge amount of potential for England if given an opportunity.

That’s easier said than done, especially given the right-backs and midfielders England already have at their disposal.

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold could star for England – Cascarino

Talking about the converted full-back, Cascarino said: “Watching last night, we already know all this. We know he can do the pass to [Bukayo] Saka that sets him away for the first goal.

“And we know he can get on the edge of the 18-yard box and hit one in the top corner, he’s capable.

“We didn’t learn anything we didn’t already know. I love watching him play.

“Lionel Messi spent most of the World Cup walking around and yet when he got it.

“Now, am I comparing Trent [Alexander-Arnold] to Lionel Messi? No. But he’s got qualities that are not far off him.

“Can he improve in that position? That’s the question. He’s also the kind of player that could win player of the tournament.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold does play a slightly different position for Liverpool compared to where he played for England.

Jurgen Klopp prefers him to start at right-back and then move into midfield in possession.

It’s a tactic some of the Premier League’s top teams are already using, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and John Stones doing similar things.

The wealth of talent England have at their disposal has always made it difficult for Alexander-Arnold to break into the team.

If he continues to put in performances as he did on Friday, it might not be an uncommon sight to see Alexander-Arnold in the number 10 shirt again.