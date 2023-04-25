Pundit Micah Richards hammers former Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini











Pundit Micah Richards has hammered former Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini for his tactics in the 6-1 loss to Newcastle.

Before the game, many football fans were excited to watch a battle between two teams hoping to finish in fourth place. With Champions League qualification on the line, many thought it would be a tense affair.

Many were left shocked as Newcastle scored five goals in 21 minutes. The game ended 6-1 to the Magpies who are now a lot more comfortable in fourth.

Stellini, for the first time, tried to shift from a five at the back to a four at the back. It was surprising to see Spurs line up like this for the match and the outcome emphasised that Stellini shouldn’t have taken this risk.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Micah Richards hammers former Tottenham interim manager Cristian Stellini

Many in the media immediately slated Stellini for his tactics. Pundit Richards believes it was his downfall as he states he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Speaking on BBC’s Monday Night Club Richards said: “The manager has to take responsibility for team he put up, he knew he made a mistake, but the players have to take responsibility of course they do.

“Some of the goals they conceded were pathetic, not just on the manager but he has to take responsibility for the team he plays.”

It is fair to hammer Stellini. He was Antonio Conte’s assistant manager and ever since taking charge he has looked out of his depth.

The 48 year old was in charge for only four games at Spurs. In these four games, the club won one, drew one and lost two. With a draw against Everton and a loss to Bournemouth, it shows how out of depth Stellini was. If Spurs had beaten these two relegation battlers then they would have a much better chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Show all