Pundit left in disbelief by £22m Spurs player; says he was an ‘absolute joy’ in win

Shaka Hislop has expressed his disbelief at Son Heung-min’s finish for his first goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Burnley, labelling the forward a joy to watch at Turf Moor.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN after Tottenham dismantled the Clarets to win 5-2 and keep themselves amongst the early pace-setters in the Premier League.

Son Heung-min got the chance to start up front for Spurs on Saturday. Ange Postecoglou made the decision to leave Richarlison out of the starting lineup after a difficult start to the campaign.

Son himself, had hardly stood out in the opening games. But the captain certainly managed to make amends against Vincent Kompany’s side.

Son bagged a brilliant hat-trick, with his second and third goals putting the exclamation point on the victory. But the first goal was a real moment of brilliance from the £22 million forward.

Hislop lauds Son as Tottenham blow Burnley away

After some good work with Manor Solomon, Son was able to deliciously chip the ball over the goalkeeper to equalise after Lyle Foster had initially given the home side the lead.

Hislop seemed to admit that he did not expect to see Son produce such a brilliant performance given the issues he has had for more than 12 months now.

“The thing for me is the first goal. Here I am making an argument that Son is a player lacking confidence, and you produce that as a finish for your first goal,” he told ESPN.

“It says that he is just right back where he needs to be and delivering. I thought that summed up Son, that summed up Spurs. An absolute joy to watch.”

Traditionally, a trip to Turf Moor is always a difficult one – no matter where Burnley find themselves in the division. But Tottenham were absolutely lethal in front of goal.

Of course, this is a very different Burnley side. And their openness is hurting them at the start of this campaign. But some may have been expecting Spurs to slip up on Saturday.

Instead, a number of players proved a real point.

Admittedly, Son opened his account last season – at long last – with a hat-trick. And that did not prove to be the turning point in his campaign. So he will be aware that the work is not done.

But there is definitely reason for Tottenham fans to be really excited.