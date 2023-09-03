Pundit left amazed by ‘absolutely superb’ Liverpool player vs Aston Villa today

Dean Ashton singled out Dominik Szoboszlai for praise as Liverpool beat Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

The pundit has been speaking to the Premier League’s official website and was amazed by Szoboszlai’s opener at Anfield today.

Liverpool were looking to make it three consecutive wins in the league after picking up all three points at St James’ Park last weekend.

Unai Emery’s men had also been in free-scoring form ahead of the trip to Anfield. But the Reds put in a dominant first-half display.

Liverpool got off to a flyer against Villa as Szoboszlai opened the scoring inside three minutes with a brilliant finish.

The ball fell to the 22-year-old on the edge of the box after Villa managed to clear their lines from a corner.

But Szoboszlai unleashed a first-time shot on his weaker foot to beat Emiliano Martinez. And it’s fair to say that Dean Ashton was impressed with Liverpool’s new playmaker.

Ashton amazed by Szoboszlai

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Ashton was blown away by Szoboszlai’s technique for Liverpool’s opener today.

“Szoboszlai works so hard with this finish to make sure that he kept it low and he kept it steady,” the pundit said.

“He hits it down and into the ground and it’s through the crowd. The control on that technique is absolutely superb and it flashes past Martinez.”

Liverpool soon doubled their lead just 20 minutes later as Matty Cash was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net.

After some good work down the right-hand side from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez’s effort rattled off the post and bounced back off Cash past Martinez.

The Reds had more joy from another corner in the second half as Salah arrived at the perfect time at the back post to hand his side a 3-0 lead.

While Liverpool hadn’t been at their best up until today, they put in a dominant performance against an in-form Villa side.

Klopp will undoubtedly be encouraged today’s display and Liverpool are yet to taste defeat heading into the international break.