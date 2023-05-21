Pundit left amazed by £22m West Ham player's 'world-class' moment vs Leeds











Premier League pundit Don Hutchison labelled West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen’s goal against Leeds United as ‘world-class’ today.

West Ham picked up a 3-1 win over Leeds on Sunday afternoon after a superb second-half display.

David Moyes’ men looked well off the pace during the opening 20 minutes of the game, but Rodrigo’s opener for Leeds seemed to wake them up.

Declan Rice levelled things up just after the half-hour mark before goals from Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals secured the win.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Bowen was lively on the day and produced an excellent finish to give West Ham the lead in the 71st minute.

And Don Hutchison labelled the 26-year-old’s goal as ‘world-class’ on the Premier League’s official website.

Hutchison amazed by ‘world-class’ Bowen finish

Bowen’s goal was awarded after a lengthy check by the VAR and Hutchison waxed lyrical about the West Ham star’s finishing.

“It felt tight and it’s as tight as it comes, with the naked eye it’s impossible to call,” Hutchison said. “That’s why VAR was brought in, and it’s a devastating blow for Leeds.

“The weight of the pass is brilliant from Danny Ings but the execution of the finish, outside of the foot with Jarrod Bowen, is world-class.”

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Bowen produced his best Premier League campaign to date last season as he netted 12 times and provided the same number of assists.

The £22 million forward has struggled slightly this time around in what has been an underperforming West Ham side.

But he’s undoubtedly proven himself to be a reliable source of goals for the Hammers and today’s display will be an encouraging sign for Moyes.

Bowen also set up Rice for West Ham’s first of the game and it seems that they are starting to find their best form ahead of the Europa Conference League final.

