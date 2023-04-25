Pundit Jermaine Pennant says Daniel Levy needs to leave Tottenham











TalkSPORT pundit Jermaine Pennant has not been shy in criticising Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy after the sacking of Cristian Stellini – claiming even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would struggle under the Spurs man.

Stellini was asked to take charge following the sacking of Antonio Conte. The interim failed to change the poor form and his tenure was ended following the club being thrashed by Newcastle.

Ryan Mason will take charge until the end of the season. It feels like another summer where Spurs need a massive rebuild if they want to achieve anything.

With so much going wrong at the club, pundits, including Pennant, are blaming those in the Tottenham hierarchy like Levy. He says that even with 52-year-old Liverpool boss Klopp in charge, Spurs would struggle – because of Levy.

Jermaine Pennant says Daniel Levy needs to leave Tottenham

Levy has been at Tottenham for over 20 years. He joined in 2001 and has definitely had some very successful periods at the club. Now, it is starting to look somewhat like he has taken them as far as he can.

Pennant believes that Levy is the issue. Speaking on talkSPORT, Pennant said: “You need to get Levy out. They’ve had top managers who have won the Champions League, Premier League. (Antonio) Conte, (Jose) Mourinho, they’re struggling.

“You have got Poch (Mauricio Pochettino), a great manager, even he was struggling. It doesn’t matter who you get in. You could have Pep in or Klopp they’ve struggle and it’s the same old Spurs. Levy needs to go.”

There has been proven winners join the club as manager, like Mourinho and Conte, and they still have failed to help the club lift a trophy.

This, combined with the fact that Spurs are now competing with clubs like Newcastle and Aston Villa for Europe emphasises that they are not at their best.

Levy has definitely got to take some of the blame. He is the one making the big decisions and with multiple decisions not working, he needs to rethink how he is working at the club or he might have to leave.

