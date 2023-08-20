Craig Burley has criticised Richarlison after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Manchester United on Saturday, describing the forward as pretty irrelevant in the game.

Burley was speaking on ESPN as Spurs claimed a superb 2-0 victory in Ange Postecoglou’s first home game in charge, with both goals coming in the second-half.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Richarlison did not exactly capture the imagination with his display against Brentford on the opening day. In fairness, there were some mitigating factors, with Harry Kane only leaving the club a couple of days earlier.

Burley not impressed by Richarlison despite Tottenham win

There were glimpses of some good link-up play with James Maddison. And nothing would have been better for setting the Brazilian on his way than a goal against Erik ten Hag’s side in their opening home game of the campaign.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

However, finding the back of the net would prove to be beyond Richarlison on Saturday. Tottenham were brilliant. But the 26-year-old could not make the difference. He was agonisingly a couple of yards away from being in the perfect position to finish a chance off on a couple of occasions, it seemed.

With the transfer window still open, there is scope for a debate to be had about Tottenham’s striker options. And Burley is certainly one who believes that the club may need another forward to come in based on Richarlison’s first two displays.

“They’re doing it without a guy up front who’s great,” he told ESPN. “That’s the bottom line.

“Once again, he was pretty irrelevant in this game. He threw himself about. His hold-up play wasn’t the best. We saw the chance that Antony had, that came from the ball up to Richarlison. Because the defender was tight to him, he lost it.

“So either he needs to step up, or they need to get somebody before the end of the window.”

It is almost remarkable just how it has not clicked for Richarlison at Tottenham. Of course, he always faced a tough task with Kane at the club last season.

But he has had the offside goals. And now he appears to be a weaker link in a team that plays exhilarating attacking football.

You get the feeling that everything could change for the forward once that first goal of the campaign goes in.

And if there is one player who will relish silencing his critics, it is surely Richarlison.