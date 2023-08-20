Chris Waddle has echoed a lot of Tottenham Hotspur fans by lauding the performance of Pape Matar Sarr as Tottenham Hotspur got their first win of the season with a brilliant display against Manchester United.

Waddle was speaking to BBC Sport after Ange Postecoglou’s men made a real statement with a 2-0 victory in North London.

Pape Matar Sarr came into the side for Spurs to start alongside Yves Bissouma. It was a fairly even first-half, with both sides probably kicking themselves that they did not open the scoring.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, Tottenham went through the gears after the break. And their dominance in the middle of the park was a key reason for their victory.

Waddle amazed by Sarr in Tottenham win

Bissouma was a class above once again. But Sarr was also a revelation alongside him. The 20-year-old got the opening goal. And he produced arguably his best display yet for the club.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Of course, Tottenham fans have always been aware of his potential. There were a couple of performances last season which suggested that the 20-year-old was someone to keep an eye out for.

But his performance on Saturday could prove to be a real breakout moment for the £14.6 million signing. Sarr was everywhere. And he looked like he had been playing alongside Bissouma for a long time.

Shortly before he was replaced by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Sarr was lauded by Chris Waddle.

“Brilliant, a lot of energy, was easy to see why Postecoglou picked him to start,” he told BBC Sport.

“Loves to get forward and join in. A very good performance him and Bissouma in the middle.

“A bright future.”

It is remarkable to think that it was little more than a week ago that Tottenham confirmed the departure of Harry Kane.

Understandably, that announcement was met by serious concern amongst the fanbase. However, Ange Postecoglou never deviated from his plans. And an encouraging opening day display against Brentford restored some faith.

It does seem that there are not any Tottenham fans struggling to buy into what Postecoglou is selling now. Spurs not only won, but they played such an exciting brand of football.

And that midfield pairing is the fulcrum of that success. Clearly, Bissouma and Sarr could prove to be something special if they build from here.