Dion Dublin was full of praise for Oleksandr Zinchenko after the Arsenal midfielder’s ‘outstanding’ performance for Ukraine against England on Saturday.

Dublin was speaking on Channel 4 after the 26-year-old was replaced towards the end of the second-half in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

It was Oleksandr Zinchenko who gave Ukraine the lead this weekend. He bagged his ninth goal for his country just after the midway point in the first-half in Poland. The draw puts Ukraine three points clear of Italy in their qualifying group – though they have played one game more than the Azzurri.

Photo by Oksana Vasylieva/Vedmid Stanislav/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Zinchenko has been a superb captain for his national side. So it was hardly a surprise that Dublin was full of praise for his performance against the Three Lions.

Dublin lauds ‘outstanding’ Zinchenko during Ukraine draw

“That’s why they’re clapping him, amongst other things,” he told Channel 4 following a replay of his goal as he left the field. “Been outstanding tonight, gets his country’s a goal as well. Dictates how they play, what pace they play at. They love him, the country loves him.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal will hope that Zinchenko can now put his past injury concerns behind him and make an impact in the coming part of the season.

The former Manchester City man has only made one start so far this term. And of course, Arsenal have already been rocked by the loss of Jurrien Timber to a serious injury. So his return to full fitness is a big boost.

Zinchenko has also been something of a game-changing signing – along with Gabriel Jesus – following his £30 million move to the Emirates. He is a leader and he has been brilliant when on the pitch for Mikel Arteta’s side.

But injuries have been an issue at times during his spell in North London. So it does appear to be really important that he gets a run in the team now.

It is a very positive sign that he played so well up against a number of players who are often amongst the very best in the Premier League.