Anton Ferdinand has suggested that it would be ignorant for Liverpool to steer clear of Kalvin Phillips just because he does not play often enough for Manchester City.

Ferdinand was speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel amid reports that the Reds are interested in the England international ahead of the final days of the summer transfer window.

Kalvin Phillips must be concerned about what may happen if he decides to stay at Manchester City this summer. He obviously had a frustrating first season following his move from Leeds.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And the early signs are not great this time around. The 27-year-old has been an unused substitute in all four of Manchester City’s games so far this season.

Journalist Alex Crook told talkSPORT that Liverpool are admirers of Phillips. The Reds probably could do with greater depth in midfield in the final days of the window.

Anton Ferdinand backs Kalvin Phillips to be a good signing for Liverpool

Of course, Liverpool are looking to get themselves back alongside City. And with that, some may have their concerns about the idea of Phillips moving to Anfield.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Anton Ferdinand insisted that Phillips would be a really smart signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side. And he suggested that fans should not be put off the player simply because he has had a peripheral role since moving to the Etihad Stadium.

“You’ve lost two big, influential players in that position in Hendo and Fabinho. You’ve got a ready-made replacement who knows the Premier League who, by the way, isn’t just someone who disrupts play, but he can play,” he told FIVE.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for how he deals with the ball and how he plays, and the way he plays forward. I just think it’s ignorant to look at it and go ‘he doesn’t play for City’, or ‘he hasn’t done it at City, he hasn’t been able to crack it at City, so why are we taking him?’ Hold on a minute. You’ve got someone who’s hungry to play and wants to prove a point.”

Phillips would definitely have a point to prove if he did end up at Liverpool. He has to deal with so many questions about his role at Manchester City since his move. And the signs currently look ominous.

But as Ferdinand notes, it is easy to forget just how good Phillips was while at Leeds. And he was a revelation alongside Declan Rice at Euro 2020.

Obviously, he is not someone who Liverpool should be paying really big money for. And there will be worries about his injury record.

But if Manchester City are open to doing a deal at a reasonable price, it could definitely prove to be an underrated piece of business.