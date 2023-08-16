Steve Nicol has suggested that he would be concerned if Liverpool made a move to sign Kalvin Phillips given how difficult the 27-year-old has found life at Manchester City.

Nicol was speaking to ESPN about the possible midfielders Liverpool could now target after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The Daily Mail has reported in the last few days that Liverpool are now considering the likes of Joao Palhinha and Kalvin Phillips as they desperately search for a holding midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Whoever the Reds bring in now, it will be clear that they have not been first-choice. But Jurgen Klopp’s side are taking a massive gamble if they do not strengthen further.

Nicol concerned about Liverpool targeting Kalvin Phillips

A number of names were put to Nicol, including reported Liverpool target Phillips. And while he suggested that he has previously been impressed by the England international, he admitted that his struggles at City put him off.

“There has to be a reason why he’s not playing at City,” he told ESPN. “Before Kalvin Phillips left Leeds, had he still been at Leeds and played in the way he did when he played for Leeds, he would have seemed on the face of it, a good option.

“But there has to be some problem. It’s not that he’s not getting an opportunity, he’s not even in the squad a lot. So there has to be some sort of problem there.”

One major hurdle in midfielder’s way

There is a problem for Phillips at City. And his name is Rodri. The Spaniard has kicked on to become arguably the best holding midfielder in the world.

Phillips meanwhile, struggled with injury in the months following his £45 million move from Leeds. So by the time he came back, he was not up to speed as Pep Guardiola’s men battled at the business end on several fronts.

It will surprise some that Phillips has seemingly not made more of an effort to move away this summer. It is going to be a huge ask to put pressure on Rodri, particularly if he is not picking up any consistent minutes.

Liverpool fans may have their concerns. But if he can stay fit, he could be a good addition for the Reds this summer.

However, he would clearly has some doubters to silence if he made the move to Anfield.