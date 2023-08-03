Pundit is worried that £40m Tottenham player lacks key quality Postecoglou needs

Tottenham did some exciting business this transfer window as they managed to sign James Maddison but Craig Shakespeare is worried he is lacking one quality that Postecoglou relies on.

Tottenham had a shocking season last campaign. They finished eighth and failed to qualify for Europe whilst conceding the sixth most goals in the division.

Maddison is a great attacking midfielder and managed to score 10 goals and pick up nine assists in the Premier League last season.

The English international signed for the club for a reported £40million. There will no doubt be pressure on him to succeed next season.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Shakespeare on what quality Maddison is missing

Craig Shakespeare, who worked with Maddison at Leicester, is worried that Maddison is lacking one quality that Postecoglou wants. Speaking on talkSPORT, Shakespeare said: “At Norwich in pre-season we played Celtic. So impressed with them.

“The way the manager (Ange Postecoglou) got them playing, really impressed. The work ethic of the team, the desire without the ball. If anything in terms of James (Maddison) chinks in his armour, can he counter-press how the manager will want him to?



“No doubt his undoubted ability with the ball will put players through on goal, he will create chances, he will score goals himself. It’s that work ethic that the manager will demand without the ball.”

Maddison is a great attacking player but under Postecoglou he will have to perform in every aspect the manager wants to make sure he succeeds.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

The Spurs manager is known for being one who wants the players to all follow his style of play. Due to this, Maddison, who is “unbelievable“, when at his best needs to improve his work off the ball.

It will be very interesting to see how the pair work. If Spurs want to perform well next season then they need to make sure that they are getting the best out of their attackers like Maddison.