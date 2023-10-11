Pundit insists 24-year-old Arsenal player hasn’t been as good as £60m Liverpool star

Darren Bent has lauded Dominik Szoboszlai and suggested that he really enjoys watching the Liverpool star, before insisting that he has been a much better buy from the summer than Kai Havertz has for Arsenal.

Bent was speaking on talkSPORT as he discussed the best signings from Premier League clubs in the most recent transfer window.

Dominik Szoboszlai has certainly been an inspired buy for Liverpool. Perhaps it was because there was little speculation surrounding the Hungarian before his £60 million move, but it was not a transfer which attracted a huge amount of fanfare.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, Liverpool fans will be delighted with the impact Szoboszlai has made for the Reds. There has already been talk about whether he can be the next great number eight for the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been a better signing than Kai Havertz

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans do not seem to be saying similar about Kai Havertz so far. While many have defended him from the criticism he has faced, there is no question that he has, so far, been an incredibly underwhelming signing.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Havertz cost Arsenal £65 million – £5 million more than Szoboszlai. And Darren Bent was in no doubt about which player has been the better signing so far, even when it was put to him that Havertz apparently has better stats.

MORE ARSENAL STORIES

“I like Szoboszlai, I think he’s got that sort of panache about him, that little bit of x-factor. I like watching him play. He gets on the ball, makes things happen,” he told talkSPORT.

“I can tell you now Szoboszlai’s been better than Havertz. He’s not [better than Szoboszlai].”

Liverpool star has definitely hit the ground running, while Arsenal man continues to find his feet

It is not clear which stats Andy Goldstein is referring to. But the eye test certainly tells you that Szoboszlai has made a much more positive impact.

It is too soon however, to completely write Havertz off. And he will take confidence from the fact that he has now scored a goal and provided an assist in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta still needs to find Havertz’s best role. Jürgen Klopp meanwhile, will be delighted with how good Szoboszlai has been so far.