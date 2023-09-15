Pundit has spotted a young player at Liverpool who’s an ‘absolute flying machine’

Craig Moore has raved about Liverpool youngster Ben Doak and has claimed that Anfield is the perfect place for him.

The talented 17-year-old joined the Reds from Celtic last year. He has mostly played for the club’s youth sides, but Jurgen Klopp has given him a few opportunities at senior level too.

Moore seems to be a huge fan of him.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Ben Doak is an ‘absolute flying machine’

Liverpool have had plenty of fast players over the years, haven’t they?

Jurgen Klopp has relied upon his forward players’ pace to build his successful empire at Anfield, and we’re sure that philosophy will not change, especially in the wide areas.

Luis Diaz and Mo Salah are both absolutely rapid, but if Rangers, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United’s defender of the past Craig Moore is to be believed, Ben Doak may well be quicker.

He claimed on the Go Radio Football Show this week: “He (Doak) is at the right club.

“He is just that wide player that can play and wants to get at people. He needs to be at a club that allows that kind of scenario to happen.

“He is at the perfect club and tell you what, I have not seen anything quicker in recent times. He is an absolute flying machine.”

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Ben Doak has a massive future ahead of him at Liverpool.

The Scotsman is still just 17 years old. He has already played six times for Liverpool, and the fact that Jurgen Klopp has named him on the bench in every game this season shows how much faith he has in him.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool. There’s every chance he will leave for Saudi Arabia next summer, and the Reds will have to replace him.

Doak is unlikely to be ready so early, but if he gets enough opportunities this season and manages to impress, he could become a surprise option for Klopp next year.