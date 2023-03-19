Pundit has sneaky feeling Tottenham will soon appoint 49-year-old











Mark Schwarzer has told Stadium Astro that he does not think that Antonio Conte will still be Tottenham Hotspur manager after the international break, and suggested that he has a sneaky feeling Thomas Tuchel may take over.

Spurs ended up drawing their latest Premier League game 3-3, with Southampton scoring twice late on to earn themselves a point. It was a disappointing result for the top-four chasers.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

But that is not what most people are talking about in the hours after the game.

Schwarzer thinks Tuchel may become Tottenham manager

Conte went on to give an extraordinary press conference following the draw. And, to put it lightly, he did not pull many punches with his criticism of the club, at various levels.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Italian’s future has been in some doubt for a little while. As noted by Sky Sports, his contract expires in the summer. And there is a very real possibility that he will not be in North London next season.

But perhaps his departure could come sooner. Schwarzer believes that there may be no way back for Conte after his press conference. And after being asked whether he thinks he will still be at the club for their next game, the pundit was also questioned who he sees taking over.

“I don’t think Conte will be in charge,” he told Stadium Astro. “I think it’s almost at a point, I think personally it’s at a point of no return, I don’t think you can say that and get away with it.

“And I’ve actually got a sneaky feeling Thomas Tuchel could be the next manager and I think he’d be a good appointment as well.”

Conte has come back from what has appeared to be the brink on a couple of occasions in the past. So it will be interesting to see how Tottenham handle the situation once the dust settles.

The international break does give Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici some time to think. But if the plan was to part company in the summer, they may be wary of making a change right now.

The good news is that people like Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are potentially available now. That may make things easier.

But it would be a big call to move Conte on.

For some fans however, that is the only decision the club can probably now make.