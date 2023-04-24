Pundit Garth Crooks believes Arsenal target Declan Rice will cost £80million
Pundit Garth Crooks has been applauding Arsenal target Declan Rice’s recent performances and believes that he will cost any club at least £80million.
The West Ham midfielder is pivotal for his current club. He is the captain and has been highly rated by many for a couple of seasons.
With the Hammers battling in the bottom half of the table, Rice will no doubt be tempted if a big club like Arsenal submit an offer.
The England international is a great box-to-box midfielder, and his recent performances at West Ham will continue to attract big clubs.
The midfielder is enjoying life at the Hammers, and his form recently has seen him earn massive praise from Garth Crooks.
Writing for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Declan Rice is once again proving to be an instrumental figure in a West Ham revival. Declan Rice has to be worth £80m of anyone’s money.”
Rice is only 24 and he still contracted to the Hammers until 2024. Despite it only being one year, the player is so valuable to West Ham. Due to this, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the club place a high price tag on the player.
Of course there is huge risk with this. Rice is still young so he could just wait to until he is available on a free transfer. Arsenal will probably also not mind waiting for a season.
West Ham will need the money to replace him, so no doubt we will see a lot more developments in this transfer saga over the next couple of months.
