Spurs Play pundit Clive Allen delivered his verdict on Destiny Udogie’s non-competitive debut for Tottenham Hotspur today.

Tottenham suffered a 3-2 defeat to West Ham at the Optus Stadium after falling two goals behind in the first-half.

Ange Postecoglou’s men conceded both goals from set-piece situations and were hit on the break against the run of play in the second-half. But they dominated for the majority of the game.

Danny Ings and Divin Mubama gave West Ham a 2-0 lead heading into half-time and Ange Postecoglou decided to make wholesale changes.

Destiny Udogie and Giovani Lo Celso particularly impressed from the bench, with both players getting on the scoresheet.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Udogie has finally arrived at Spurs after being snapped up by Fabio Paratici from Udinese last summer.

The Italian full-back immediately returned to Udinese on a season-long loan, but he impressed during his first taste of action for Tottenham today.

Allen delivers verdict on Udogie’s Tottenham debut

Clive Allen spoke to Spurs Play after today’s game and praised Udogie for showing plenty of attacking intent from left-back.

“I think the way he got forward,” he said. “We showed how Reguilon and Porro had detail to go inside and become the extra midfielder but he got forward.

“I thought he linked particularly well with Perisic down that left-hand side, always a confidence booster when you can score and it was a really well-taken goal.

“I think you can listen to him there and he is being realistic about 45 minutes, important nobody gets injured, and he played in the game where we had a lot of chances. A lot of positives.”

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Udogie drew Spurs level with a brilliant header in the second-half and certainly provided Tottenham with more width.

The 20-year-old replaced Sergio Reguilon at half-time after the Spaniard put in a mixed performance.

There were plenty of positives for Postecoglou today and despite being on the wrong end of the result, Spurs played some brilliant football.