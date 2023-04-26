Pundit Darren Bent says Tottenham star Harry Kane could join Chelsea











Pundit Darren Bent believes that there is a chance that striker Harry Kane could join Chelsea if he looks to leave Totenham.

The English forward is no doubt a Spurs legend. His 274 goals make his the all time leading goalscorer at the North London side.

Without his goals, the club would be in a much worse position than they already are. Spurs currently do not have a permanent manager and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Due to this, many football fans believe that the 29 year old should move to a different club in order to try and win a trophy for the first time.

Darren Bent says Tottenham star Harry Kane could join Chelsea

Kane’s contract at Spurs expires in June 2024. Due to this, there is lots of discussion around his future. This upcoming summer window is the last one in which Spurs can get a big fee for the player. They risk losing him on a free next year.

Other rumours suggest that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is heading to Chelsea. With this in mind, Bent was asked on talkSPORT whether he believes Kane could move to the Blues to reunite with his old manager.

The pundit responded: “I’m convinced that conversation would happen. Pochettino would probably reach out to Kane himself and say ‘listen, do you fancy it’.”

Bent was then quizzed on if this would spoil Kane’s legacy at the North London club. He said: “When you are the all time top goalscorer for a football club, his legacy is set in stone. The fans will probably turn on him. Judas will be the name”.

It would be a hard decision for Kane if the situation happened. Chelsea and Spurs are direct rivals, but they have won a lot more than Tottenham and it could be the only chance for him to lift a trophy before his career ends.

