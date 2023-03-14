Pundit claims Zinchenko has been nothing short of sensational at Arsenal











Scott Minto has told talkSPORT that Oleksandr Zinchenko has been nothing short of sensational for Arsenal since his summer move from Manchester City.

There is no question who the marquee signing for the Gunners was during the summer. Landing Gabriel Jesus was a huge statement of intent after a year in which Mikel Arteta’s men had really lacked quality up front.

It was clear that signing Zinchenko could be inspired too. However, there was plenty of talk over where the Ukrainian would actually play for the club. So it is not as though anyone could really envisage the impact he would have following his £32 million move. Gary Neville even claimed that Zinchenko is not a leader in the weeks following his move.

Zinchenko having a huge impact at Arsenal

Injuries have disrupted the 26-year-old’s season. But there is absolutely no question just how much of an impact he has had since making the switch to the Emirates.

He is absolutely vital to the system Arsenal play. Zinchenko is perfect to play that inverted wing-back role that often sees the full-back move into midfield.

But Minto believes that his impact has been much more significant than that. He suggested that Zinchenko is the player really driving the standards up at the Emirates.

“Zinchenko, you have to say, I think has been nothing short of sensational because whenever I hear him talk as well, you can’t begin to fathom what’s going on in his head with what’s going on with his homeland, even more credit to the guy,” he told talkSPORT.

“But even if you put to one side – which you can’t – the guy’s a winner. He wasn’t a regular under Pep Guardiola, but you can see he’s brought that winning mentality along with Gabriel Jesus as well. But even more so for me, I think Zinchenko’s a leader, I really do.

“And in day to day training that we don’t see behind closed doors, we only see on a match day, the ability, but also the mentality that he shows to his teammates in the way that he trains I think has been absolutely superb.”

Manchester City must wonder if they made the right call

Pep Guardiola has tended to be willing to open the door for players who do not want to be at the Etihad Stadium any longer. But you do have to wonder if Manchester City are ruing letting Jesus and Zinchenko leave in the summer.

The pair know what it takes to get across the line. And that is going to be crucial now that Arsenal are absolutely title contenders, if not favourites.

Jesus set the foundations for Arteta’s men in the early stages of the campaign. And Zinchenko has been superb on and off the pitch throughout the season.

Certainly, there now looks to be a very good chance that the pair could end the year with a third league title in a row.