Pundit claims West Ham have actually made the best signing of the summer

West Ham have made a good start to the season after losing Declan Rice this summer and are continuing to build.

David Moyes got his wish in the end and managed to bring in a number of new players with the money raised from Rice’s sale.

Of course, one of the main signings he made was in midfield, where James Ward-Prowse arrived. And according to Leon Osman, that signing is actually the best one of the entire summer.

Osman says Ward-Prowse is the best Premier League signing

Speaking on Premier League productions about all things transfer window related, Osman was asked who he thought had made the best signing overall.

And in a quite surprising answer, the former Everton man went with new Hammers midfielder Ward-Prowse.

“This might surprise people. I think the signing of James Ward-Prowse has been a great signing for West Ham. You’ve lost Declan Rice and got a bit of money and you’ve gone and spent only £30m of it on a player who has hit the ground running after three games. So yeah, I’m going for James Ward-Prowse,” Osman said.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

The set-piece specialist has made a fast start to his life as a Hammer and looks every bit the player David Moyes thought he was getting.

Certainly, as Osman says, for around £30m, it seems very much like being a bargain.

A home run signing

Sometimes, a club makes a signing that you just know is going to succeed and James Ward-Prowse was one of those this summer.

For West Ham to go and spend a small amount of the Rice fee on getting him is massive and over the season, he’ll be such a huge player for the Hammers.

So while it might seem a surprising pick given the amount of players who moved this summer, Osman’s pick here actually makes a lot of sense.

Certainly, at £30m, West Ham have got themselves a bargain.