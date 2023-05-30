Pundit claims Tottenham player could be so much worse next season because of Daniel Levy











TalkSPORT pundit Dean Saunders has suggested that Harry Kane’s form could for Tottenham Hotspur may dip next season if Daniel Levy refuses to sell him.

Kane’s future looks uncertain heading into the summer as he approaches the final year of his deal at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old has once again been a standout performer for Spurs in a season where they failed to qualify for Europe for the first time since 2009.

He netted an impressive 30 goals in the Premier League and it’s fair to say he seems irreplaceable for Spurs at the moment.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have a big decision to make this summer. According to the Guardian, Manchester United have identified Kane as their top striker target ahead of the summer, while Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

And while it seems unlikely that Levy will sell Kane to a Premier League rival, Dean Saunders feels the Spurs striker’s form could drop off if he isn’t sold this summer.

Saunders says Kane could be worse off next season

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Saunders suggested that Tottenham should consider selling Kane for just £60 million if he doesn’t sign a new contract this summer.

“Daniel Levy has lost control of Harry Kane now,” the pundit said. “Once you let a player’s contract run down to one year, even two years, they can see the end of the line and they’ll wait.

“They can walk out for nothing and they get the transfer fee in their own pocket. So, if he goes to Manchester United I think they’re on the right road and they’re looking at winning things.”

“He’s a great player, isn’t he? To get another 30 goals and the team has struggled,” he added. “Imagine if they never had him, where would they be?”

“Right now, with 12 months left on his contract, I’d pay £60 million for him.”

But TalkSPORT’s Laura Woods questioned the price-tag Saunders suggested and responded: “Really? You’d sell him for £60 million?”

“Well, you’re going to get nothing for him in 12 months,” Saunders went on. “Or the other way, I’d double his wages and get him to sign another three-year contract.

“How much have they got to pay to replace him? To replace him, which is near enough impossible, the players will want £350,000 a week minimum.

“And he’s going to cost you £120 million to sign a young striker who’s going to be what you think Harry Kane’s been for your club. £60 million or nothing in 12 months.”

He added: “Daniel Levy’s out of the equation. It’s your own fault, you’ve let his contract get down to 12 months. You can’t dictate where he leaves.

“You can make him stay at the club for another 12 months and Harry’s going to go ‘if you make me stay at the club for another 12 months, I’m not saying I won’t try, but don’t be surprised if I’m not the Harry Kane you know’.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It seems highly unlikely that Kane will down tools if he doesn’t leave Tottenham this summer.

He doesn’t seem to be pushing for a move at this stage and he’s simply not that type of player.

Kane has proven himself to be a model professional for Spurs over the years and if he does end up running down his contract, there’s no doubt he will still be at his best next season.

Show all