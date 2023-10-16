Pundit claims Daniel Levy was ‘lucky’ with one big summer Tottenham decision

It’s safe to say that Ange Postecoglou has made a stunning start to life as Tottenham Hotspur manager after joining from Celtic.

‘Big Ange’ has Spurs top of the table and looking very much like one of the teams to beat this season in the Premier League.

Of course, things could have been so different for Spurs. Postecoglou was only appointed after a number of other managers turned the job down. And speaking on TalkSPORT, former player Scott Minto believes Daniel Levy is a lucky man.

Daniel Levy branded lucky for Postecoglou appointment

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Minto believes that Levy was lucky to stumble on Postecoglou after going for other names before him.

“What I would say is that Daniel Levy got lucky, in my personal opinion. Because Ange Postecoglou was about fifth or sixth choice. There was lots of people that were linked or spoken to. Whether he stumbled upon it or not, he’s a perfect fit for Spurs,” Minto said.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

We all need a bit of luck

To be fair to Daniel Levy, he probably thought he’d struck gold twice when he managed to get Jose Mourinho to the club and then Antonio Conte as well. But look how they turned out.

The Spurs chief deserves a stroke of luck, then.

Postecoglou has been a marvellous appointment by Levy and it remains to be seen if he can finally be the man to guide Spurs to some trophies.

Regardless, right now, Spurs fans are happy and Levy must take some of the credit, even if he has dropped on a touch in how things have gone so far.