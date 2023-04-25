Pundit Chris Sutton slates Antonio Conte for Tottenham chaos











Pundit Chris Sutton has been speaking about the issues at Tottenham and he believes a lot of the chaos at the club has been caused by Antonio Conte.

The former Spurs manager was sacked in March following his rant after the 3-3 draw with relegation battling Southampton.

The inconsistency in results has not improved and now Daniel Levy has sacked interim manager Cristian Stellini. Ryan Mason is now in charge until the end of the season.

The North London side are struggling for top four and due to the mess they are in, it is likely they will not qualify for the Champions League.

Chris Sutton blames Antonio Conte for Tottenham issues

Conte is definitely a good manager, and he has proven this by winning many trophies, including the Premier League at Chelsea. Despite this, he never looked like a great fit for Spurs.

Pundit Sutton believes Conte caused a lot of the issues. Speaking on BBC’s Monday Night Club, He said: “Where I do feel sorry for Levy in terms of everyone getting excited, me included, over the Conte appointment is that Conte ended up being a traitor didn’t he and letting Levy down and throwing him under the bus, and the players and the supporters.

“That’s what happened. Conte is a fire starter and this was always going to go one of two ways. He’s gone and the fact of the matter is that he hasn’t taken responsibility.”

Micah Richards questioned: “Traitor is a bit strong, though?” Sutton replied: “Well, hang on a minute. Did he not slam Levy publicly? A guy who has given him a contract and trusted him, to stab him in the front?”

Blame can definitely be aimed at multiple parties at the club. No doubt, the players, Levy and Conte could have done more.

Now, they are without a manager, worried about Harry Kane wanting to leave and possibly without Champions League football. It is going to be a huge summer for the club.

