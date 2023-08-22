Pundit believes Mikel Arteta has made a huge mistake by signing 24-year-old

Shaka Hislop has questioned Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s decision to snap up Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer.

The pundit was speaking on ESPN FC after last night’s clash at Selhurst Park and it’s fair to say Hislop was left unconvinced by Havertz’s display.

Arsenal deservedly picked up all three points against Crystal Palace thanks to a Martin Odegaard penalty.

The Gunners maintained their unbeaten start to the new campaign, but Shaka Hislop has some concerns over one of their summer signings in Havertz.

The German international made the switch to North London from Chelsea in a deal worth £65 million in June.

It raised a few eyebrows after Havertz was largely underwhelming at Stamford Bridge and Hislop is yet to be convinced he can make an impact at Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Hislop on Havertz signing for Arsenal

Speaking on ESPN, Hislop explained why he thinks Havertz’s displays have come under scrutiny since he joined Arsenal.

“I think we focus on Havertz because from the time the signing was announced, I speak for myself here, it was bemusing,” the pundit said.

“I don’t understand it, I don’t understand the price or the need to sign Kai Havertz.

“I was concerned from day one and in three games now I don’t think Kai Havertz has done anything to allay those concerns. It continues to be one of the odder decisions Arteta has made.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Havertz arguably put in his best display to date in an Arsenal shirt last night and was unfortunate not to register an assist.

The 24-year-old found Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side with a brilliant ball, only for the Brazilian to waste the opportunity.

Mikel Arteta will undoubtedly be encouraged by Havertz’s showing last night and his work-rate off the ball would have impressed the Spaniard.

Nevertheless, the German will be expected to make more of an impact in the final third as he settles into life in North London. Granit Xhaka’s goals and assists from midfield were a huge part of Arsenal’s success last season and Havertz has shown he’s capable of producing goal contributions.