Pundit amazed by how well £45m Arsenal star played late on against Manchester City

Kevin Campbell has lauded Mikel Arteta for bringing on Thomas Partey against Manchester City, insisting that the Arsenal midfielder started to run the game after coming off the bench.

Campbell was speaking on the Highbury Squad podcast after the Gunners claimed a famous win, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring late on to send the Emirates into a frenzy.

With 15 minutes remaining, it did appear that the game was in danger of fizzling out into a goalless draw that both would have been somewhat content with.

However, Mikel Arteta decided that he wanted more. And the Arsenal boss went on to make three changes, bringing Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli on.

Of course, it was Martinelli who saw his strike deflected into the back of the net shortly after. But Kevin Campbell suggested that what Partey did after coming off the bench should not go under the radar.

Kevin Campbell praises Thomas Partey after cameo

“Jorginho playing brought that experience to it that helped Declan [Rice] I thought. And do you know what, what a good substitution at the right time to bring on Thomas Partey as well. He just started to run the game when he came on,” he told Highbury Squad.

Partey’s return from injury could provide Arsenal with a massive boost. Gunners fans are yet to see the best of the £45 million man so far this season.

That is largely down to Arteta wanting to use him as an inverted right-back at the start of the campaign. That experiment really did not appear to work. Partey was not comfortable in the role. And it also meant that Gabriel Magalhaes was left on the bench for a number of games.

Pushing Partey back into midfield seems to make so much more sense. It will free Declan Rice up to play as the left-sided eight – a position which has been a problem for the Gunners this season.

And if anything happens to either Partey or Rice, Arteta has Jorginho to call upon.

Certainly, few teams are going to have much joy against Arsenal if the spine they are coming up against consists of William Saliba, Gabriel, Partey and Rice.