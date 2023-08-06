Owen Hargreaves has lauded David Raya as Arsenal push to complete a deal for the Brentford goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, labelling his distribution ‘crazy good’.

Hargreaves was speaking to the Daily Mirror about the business the Gunners have done in this window, with the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz already joining Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

There was real surprise a week ago when it emerged that Arsenal were pushing to sign David Raya from Brentford. Of course, Aaron Ramsdale has been an inspired addition for Arsenal. And Matt Turner appears to be a very capable understudy.

Hargreaves lauds Arsenal target Raya

Nevertheless, it appears that the Gunners are closing in on a move. The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are hoping to reach a compromise for around £30 million for Raya.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It will be fascinating to see how Mikel Arteta handles his two goalkeepers – should Raya join. Certainly, some will back Ramsdale to keep his place. Others will want Raya to go straight into the team.

Arteta will surely have an opinion already. And ahead of the potential move, Hargreaves noted how impressive the 27-year-old is as he discussed Arsenal’s business this summer.

“They know what they want. They got rid of the guys who they didn’t think fit and I like the fact they are still going for the young guys,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“Whether it’s Declan Rice or Kai or Jurrien Timber, potentially David Raya — which would be great, he’s fantastic, his kicking is crazy good — I like the fact they have stuck to what they have but they are adding different players.”

It is going to be a real challenge for Arteta to keep both goalkeepers happy. Both Ramsdale and Raya will have their sights set on representing their respective countries. But they will feel that they need to be playing regularly.

The Arsenal boss may be able to rotate sometimes. But one goalkeeper will obviously emerge as the first-choice. And that may become an issue as the season goes on.

Surely, it would not be a huge surprise if Arsenal had to reassess their goalkeeping options once again this time next year.