Pundit amazed by 28-year-old Aston Villa player who doesn’t look like a Rolls-Royce

Robbie Mustoe has lauded John McGinn after Aston Villa demolished Brighton at the weekend, insisting that the midfielder was outstanding for Unai Emery’s side.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after the Villans made a huge statement, putting six past the Seagulls to give their supporters the ideal start to the weekend.

John McGinn technically came away from the game with no goals and just one assist. However, that does not come close to telling the full story of his contribution to the game.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Scotland international was sensational just outside the final third. He played an amazing pass that allowed Matty Cash to set up Ollie Watkins for the opening goal.

And there was a delicious ball into Watkins’ path for their fourth – which seemed particularly significant given that Brighton had got one back at the start of the second-half.

John McGinn lauded after Aston Villa stun Brighton

McGinn would also slide Watkins in for the strike that subsequently allowed Douglas Luiz to put the icing on the cake.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

And Robbie Mustoe suggested that he deserved the underappreciated performer of the week award in the Premier League following his display.

“If you watch this game back and look at the highlights, which we did many times, he is involved in at least three of the six goals directly by doing something that was really effective,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“Through passes, crosses, runs, combination with the front two players. And he maybe doesn’t look like your Rolls-Royce of a midfielder, he’s a stocky little guy, big backside. He can’t half play. And he’s not a winger, but he still has a massive effect on the attacking play because of his work inside. He’s not a wide midfield player, he’s an inside attacking midfield guy, who gets in those little spaces.

“And his game was, I thought, outstanding. And I’m sure he’ll get plenty of pats on the back because it was pretty outstanding this weekend. But a player in general, John McGinn, he’s a good little footballer. And he had a brilliant game.”

Unbelievable bit of business

His impact going forward does not tell the full story either. McGinn won five tackles during the victory, according to Whoscored. Only two players across either side won more than the 28-year-old.

It is remarkable that Villa signed McGinn for just £2 million (Telegraph). It is particularly bizarre because Villa fans knew just what a special bit of business it was all the way back during their stint in the Championship.

No football fan can just scroll past the clip of that strike against Sheffield Wednesday when it does the rounds on social media every so often.

He is now approaching 200 appearances for the club and is potentially getting better. So he is certainly well on his way to putting himself in the conversation concerning the best signings they have made when you consider the fee.