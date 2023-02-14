PSV send message to Cody Gakpo after he scores his first Liverpool goal











PSV Eindhoven have sent their former star Cody Gakpo a message on Instagram after he scored his first goal for Liverpool last night.

The Reds picked up their first win in the Premier League since the turn of the year after a much improved display in the Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah got Klopp’s men on their way after a lethal counter-attack resulted in the Egyptian winger placing the ball into an empty goal.

Liverpool completely dominated an Everton side who should have been full of confidence after beating Arsenal last weekend.

And it was a positive night for Gakpo too as the 23-year-old finally opened his account for Liverpool.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

PSV send Gakpo message on Instagram

The Dutchman has struggled since making the switch from PSV last month, but his settling in period hasn’t been helped by Liverpool’s dismal form this year.

But the 23-year-old received a massive confidence boost last night as he wrapped up a 2-0 win for Klopp’s side.

Gakpo was handed probably one of the easiest goals in his career as he tapped in at the back post after a brilliant ball across the box from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It looked touch and go over whether the goal would stand as Gakpo was level with Conor Coady. But the forward looked delighted after a check was completed by VAR.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He took to Instagram last night to express his delight at scoring his first goal for the club. He wrote: “God never said that the journey will be easy, but he did say that the arrival will be worthwhile.”

And his former club, PSV, replied: “Proud of you,” alongside two heart emojis.

Gakpo had bagged 13 goals and provided 17 assists for PSV before making the switch to Anfield.

He hasn’t managed to produce this type of form for Liverpool so far, but he is still finding his feet in Merseyside.

Gakpo’s goal probably couldn’t have come at a better time for him, with Klopp receiving a boost as Diogo Jota returned to action last night.

The talented forward will be hoping to kick on from here and nail down his place as a starter in Klopp’s side.

