PSV reach Champions League, now set to make bid for £17m Tottenham player

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven will now make another bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Davison Sanchez before deadline day.

That’s according to Dutch source ED who state that PSV’s position has now improved since qualifying for the Champions League.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images



The report confirms that PSV want at least more more defender added and will now probably make another bid for Sanchez.

PSV made an approach for Sanchez previously but then deemed a deal to be too expensive.

However, with Champions League football now secured they will return with their interest.

Tottenham’s position on Sanchez will now be interesting.

Although reported to be available at the right price, £17m Sanchez has now played his way into Postecoglou’s plans.

It seems the Colombian centre-back has surprised the new manager and could now be part of thinking.

It would seem more pressing for the club to part ways with Eric Dier, a player who doesn’t seem at all in Postecoglou’s thoughts.

Of course, if Tottenham were to sell either player it might then fund a late move for a centre-back more in Postecolgou’s image.

PSV could now bid again for Tottenham’s Sanchez

There’s a lot of ifs and buts, there always will be this close to the transfer deadline.

But Spurs’s priority right now must surely be the signing of Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A deal is still thought to be in the works but talks have reportedly stalled.

Should PSV return with an acceptable bid for Sanhcez then you would then expect Tottenham to return to the market in defence.

And given links to centre-backs have calmed for now, on the basis that departures were needed first, any name would likely be a surprise.

There’s a lot of moving parts at Spurs right now, as there are at a lot of clubs.

But if Postecoglou is able to offload his unwanted players and also sign his key targets, which doesn’t seem inconceivable, then it will have been an excellent summer of work.