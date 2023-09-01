PSG trying to send ‘unbelievable’ forward to Germany instead of Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are facing a massive deadline day battle to sign PSG forward Hugo Ekitike.

The young striker is free to leave the French club and Palace have emerged as one of the leading contenders to sign him before the deadline passes.

However, according to Alan Nixon (Patreon), Palace are now in a huge battle with Eintracht Frankfurt to get the deal for Ekitike over the line.

Nixon claims that PSG actually want their young striker to sign for the German club rather than Palace.

It’s claimed that Palace were hoping Ekitike would choose them above everyone else but now it seems there are more irons in the fire influencing things.

Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Career reboot

Ekitike was signed by PSG after a red hot battle for his signature last summer. He very nearly joined Newcastle but chose the French champions instead.

However, his move has not worked out as planned just yet and a loan move is now being tipped.

Palace, meanwhile, are desperate to attacking reinforcements after losing Wilf Zaha this summer.

Lauded as an ‘unbelievable‘ young striker, Ekitike will be hoping his next is one that can kickstart his career a bit.

Naturally, Palace will be hoping they are the ones to benefit this season.