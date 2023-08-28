PSG now considering late approach for ‘magnificent’ Tottenham player before deadline

PSG are considering a late approach for Tanguy Ndombele after previously failing to sign the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder on a number of occasions.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the Ligue 1 side have already asked about the Frenchman three times in past windows.

In truth, it is a surprise that anyone is particularly keen to sign Tanguy Ndombele this summer. Ange Postecoglou has become the latest Spurs boss to quickly lose patience with the 26-year-old and not include him in his plans.

PSG could make approach for Ndombele

Ndombele spent last season on loan with Napoli. But there is now a real possibility that the midfielder will remain in North London up until when the January window opens as time is running out to secure a move away.

However, Paris Saint-Germain may perhaps make a last-ditch bid to take Ndombele to Parc des Princes.

The Daily Mail reports that PSG have made several enquiries for Ndombele in the past. And they are now considering another approach before the deadline passes.

You would imagine that Tottenham would take almost any money for Ndombele at this point. It is so frustrating because he is a ‘magnificent‘ talent. There are probably not too many players in the Premier League with the same level of natural ability.

But there have only been glimpses of his quality. And it is telling that Postecoglou has joined a lengthy line of managers with no intention of using him in their side.

It is agonising in some ways – even as a neutral. You only have to look at what working with Postecoglou has done for the likes of Destiny Udogie, Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to start wondering what could be possible if the Australian and Ndombele click.

Sadly, it seems that the best news Tottenham could receive is that PSG do indeed want to make a move for Ndombele before the deadline.