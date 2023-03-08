PSG monitoring Botman as Newcastle consider new contract offer











PSG are interested in Sven Botman, with I News reporting that Luis Campos believes that the Newcastle United star is destined to become one of the best defenders in Europe.

Botman has enjoyed a superb first year on Tyneside. He has more than played his part in Eddie Howe’s side challenging for the top-four in the Premier League and reaching the Carabao Cup final.

Of course, Botman is one of the players who Newcastle expect to see grow in the coming years. But he had already established himself as a top talent before his switch to the Premier League.

PSG eyeing Botman move

In fact, I News notes that PSG were monitoring the Dutchman before he moved to St James’ Park. He had previously helped Lille win the Ligue 1 title one year before he left for Newcastle.

And it seems that those working behind the scenes at Parc des Princes remain admirers of the 23-year-old.

I News reports that PSG still want Botman, with Campos convinced that the youngster can become one of the best on the continent in his position.

Newcastle are calm about the prospect of Botman leaving. And the report suggests that they are open to the prospect of offering him a new contract if his form continues.

Surely no chance of defender leaving Newcastle

It would be a surprise if Botman wanted to leave so soon after joining Newcastle. Like all of their new signings, he would have been aware that the Magpies were unlikely to challenge for honours immediately.

Obviously, PSG can offer Champions League football immediately. But Botman has seemingly snubbed their interest before.

He is an ‘incredible‘ talent. And Newcastle probably now need to get used to European heavyweights looking at a number of their best players.