PSG make Julian Nagelsmann call after Tottenham talks stall











French giants PSG have made contact with Julian Nagelsmann as they look to bring the German coach to Ligue 1 this summer.

Nagelsmann had previously been in talks to take over at Tottenham but those discussions have stalled, with Spurs now moving onto other targets.

And according to reports coming from France today, PSG have now made their move on Nagelsmann.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images

PSG want to bring Julian Nagelsmann in as manager

Sky Sports, quoting information from French outlet L’Equipe, claims that PSG are wanting to bring Nagelsmann in as manager and plan on having Thierry Henry working alongside him.

Henry is currently working in the media but has always been open to a return to football. He was previously assistant to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

PSG are once again looking to overhaul their coaching set up in the hope of winning the Champions League next season.

Christophe Galtier is currently in charge and despite leading them to the French title, could be given his marching orders to bring Nagelsmann in.

For Tottenham, seeing PSG go for Nagelsmann will only raise further questions amongst fans. There will be questions asked of Daniel Levy, given the French champions deem the German good enough.

Tottenham watching on with interest

While there’s nothing set in stone here yet, it does beg the question as to why Tottenham and Levy have failed to get a deal over the line for Nagelsmann.

There is obviously something not right when it comes to discussions but the fact that PSG, as well as Napoli, are wanting to hire Nagelsmann suggests it might be the Spurs end that’s preventing things getting done.

If Nagelsmann does go to PSG and does bring success in Europe, then Spurs fans will be shaking their heads. This deal seemed very much there to be done and once again, Levy hasn’t delivered.