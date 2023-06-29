Liverpool are progressing on a deal to sign Khephren Thuram this summer.

That is according to Rudy Galetti who reports that the Reds are getting closer and closer to an agreement for the Nice midfielder.

It has been reported for quite some time now that Liverpool are keen on Thuram, and the journalist states that there are no issues in terms of personal terms with the player as well.

🚨🗣️ Talks between #Liverpool and #OGCNice for Khephren #Thuram are progressing. 💰 The 2 clubs are working to reach an agreement for around €40/45m. ✅ No issues on personal terms. 🐓⚽ #Transfers #LFC pic.twitter.com/dgv0zHxhcj — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 29, 2023

This would be a huge addition to this Liverpool side.

The Reds are desperate for more midfield reinforcements, despite the addition of Alexis Mac Allister, and Thuram could be just what the doctor ordered.

A dominating, yet controlled, midfielder, Thuram really does have the full package by the looks of things.

Of course, that transition from Ligue 1 to the Premier League is a difficult one, especially for a midfielder, but while the likes of Tanguy Ndombele and Jean Michael Seri struggled in England, Thuram appears to have all the tools to hit the ground running in England.

Thuram is fast, strong and incredibly technical as well, he looks like he’s perfect for a Jurgen Klopp midfield, and it’s obvious why the Reds are targeting this player.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Liverpool do need more additions in the coming weeks, but if Thuram joins, they could line up with a midfield trio of Thuram, Mac Allister and Fabinho next season, and, to us, that looks more than capable of competing at the top end of the Premier League once again.

Whether or not the Reds get this deal over the line remains to be seen, but it sounds as though it’s moving in the right direction.

There will almost certainly be more midfield additions at Anfield this summer, and Thuram could be a key piece of this puzzle.